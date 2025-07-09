CAN 2025 (f): DRC – Morocco, Zambia – Senegal, this Wednesday program

Discover the meetings on the program this Wednesday, counting for the second day of the group phases of the female CAN 2025.

The Female 2025 CAN resumes this Wednesday with the meetings of the second day of the group phases. Two meetings are on the program through Moroccan lawns.

Competition hosts, the Atlas lionesses challenge the Leopards of the DRC. Heads in check by Zambia at the opening of the tournament, the Moroccans target victory to relaunch themselves.

The other meeting of the day will oppose Senegal to Zambia. Powers of the Congolese last week, the Lionesses of Téranga would validate their ticket for the quarter -finals in the event of a victory against Copper Queens.

This Wednesday program (GMT time):

4:00 p.m.: Zambia vs Senegal

7:00 p.m.: DRC vs Morocco