DRC: Joseph Kabila’s trial postponed to September 19

In the DRC, the hearing of the trial of former president Joseph Kabila was postponed to September 19, 2025.

Pursued by the high military court, he faces the death penalty for alleged complicity with the rebellious M23 movement, supported by Rwanda. Absent since the opening of the trial on July 25, Kabila has been tried in absentia.

The court was initially to return its verdict on Friday, September 12. But a last minute request filed by the civil party led to a dismissal.

Lawyers, especially those representing the Congolese state, asked for the resumption of debates in order to integrate new elements. They wish to increase the amount of repairs claimed from 25 to 30 billion dollars, and reclassify the accusation of spying treason, invoking the controversy around the nationality of the former head of state.

After judging the request admissible, the magistrates considered an immediate recovery of the hearings, but the lawyers of the civil parties have requested more time to prepare their file. Finally, the judges set the next audience on September 19.

This trial, where Kabila is neither present nor represented, is denounced by his party, the PPRD, who sees it “A judicial simulacrum” motivated by political considerations.