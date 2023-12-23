Manchester United: André Onana breaks four-year-old record

Author of a clean sheet this weekend in the draw against Liverpool (0-0) in the Premier League, André Onana broke a four-year-old record, previously held by David de Gea.

Manchester United snatched a precious little point this weekend at Anfield against Liverpool. At the end of a match dominated by the Reds, the two teams parted with a goalless draw (0-0). This in particular thanks to the saves of André Onana, who managed to stop eight shots from Jurgen Klopp’s foals. This is the most by a Man Utd goalkeeper without conceding a goal since David de Gea against Spurs in January 2019 (11).

Landed this summer at the Red Devils after an exceptional season at Inter Milan, with a Champions League final under his belt, the former Ajax Amsterdam player is struggling to reproduce his XXL performances. In terms of results after the first half of the season in England, the Cameroonian has conceded 39 goals for only 8 clean sheets in 25 matches in all competitions.