2023 Club World Cup: Al Ahly snatches 3rd place

The Egyptian club Al Ahly took third place on the podium of the Club World Cup taking place in Saudi Arabia, after its victory against its Japanese counterpart Urawa (4-2) this Friday.

As for the previous edition where it finished in third place on the podium, Al Ahly snatched the bronze medal from the 2023 Club World Cup which takes place in Saudi Arabia. The Cairo team won the classification match after their victory against Urawa Red Diamonds this Friday. Against the Japanese in a hard-fought match, the Egyptians finally won with a score of 4-2.

Leading 2-0 before the half hour mark, with goals from defender Yasser Ibrahim (19th) and South African winger Percy Tau (25th), the Egyptians saw the Japanese come back to the score after returning from the locker room . Guinean center forward José Kanté reduced the score for his team before the break (43rd) and Dane Alexander Scholz brought the two teams back to level in the 54th minute.

But at the hour mark, Yoshio Koizumi with an own goal gave Cairenes the lead again (60th). And in stoppage time, Tunisian left-back Ali Maaloul brought the score to 4-2 (90e+8). Al Ahly therefore joins Manchester City and Fluminense who face each other in the final of this tournament.