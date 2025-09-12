Man United: “Bad performance, unlucky”, Amorim justifies the departure of Onana

. .

The Manchester United coach, Rúben Amorim, returned to the reasons which led to the departure of André Onana, loaned to Trabzonspor for the 2025-2026 season.

Recruited to Inter Milan in 2023 to succeed David de Gea, André Onana has never managed to win Dibble in Manchester United. His performances, deemed insufficient by the supporters, earned him many criticisms, especially since the Red Devils finished a disturbing 15th place in the Premier League last season.

This year again, the Cameroonian goalkeeper only played one official meeting, marked by early elimination in Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town. From now on, the Turkish international Altay Bayındır occupies the Mancunian cages. Counter-performance that precipitated his departure from Old Trafford. The Indomitable Lions porter was loaned to Trabzonspor in Türkiye until the end of the season.

Faced with the press this Friday, two days before the Manchester derby against City, the Manchester United coach, Ruben Amorim justified this departure from his 29 -year -old:

“André did a very good work at Inter, but as a club, we needed a change. Sometimes it is difficult to explain: the performance, the moment, or even a little bad luck played against him. I sincerely wish him the best for the future. »»