RD Congo: Death of General Mwaku Mbuluku Daniel in Uvira

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) announced on Friday the death of Brigadier General Mwaku Mbuluku Daniel, commander of the 33rd military region, in Uvira, in the east of the country, an area currently marked by strong tensions.

According to a press release, the general died of a “sudden discomfort” when he was in service. His body will be transferred to Kinshasa, where official funerals and military tributes will be organized.

This announcement comes when a government delegation, led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Jacquemain Shabani, is present in Uvira. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the mission is aimed at ” comfort, pacify and restore state authority ” In a region recently shaken by tensions and days of “dead city” declared by local civil society.

These developments follow an interinstitutional meeting chaired on Monday by President Félix Tshisekedi. At the end of this meeting, the president of the National Assembly, Vital Kamerhe, said that the Head of State was “Worried about the situation” And sought solutions through the government mission dispatched on the spot.