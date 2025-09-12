DRC: a shipwreck makes dozens of deaths in the province of Ecuador

. .

A new drama of the province of Ecuador, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A whale from Basankusu was sinking on the evening of Wednesday, September 10, when she went up the Maringa river towards Waka.

According to local sources, 80 bodies have been drafted and only ten people were rescued. The assessment remains temporary and several missing are still sought. The boat, overloaded and in poor condition, would have struck other boats circulating in the opposite direction.

“” Night navigation is prohibited, but the regulations are not respected “, Nelson Joseph Bayoko Lokondo, president of the NGO Solidarité for a better future. He also deplores “The impotence of the state” Faced with these accidents. This sinking is the fifth recorded in 2025 in the province, bringing the cumulative assessment to at least 700 dead.

A parliamentary delegation went to the province in April after one of these dramas, but “She has produced nothing and no sanction has been taken”adds Lokondo.