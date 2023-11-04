Russia – Equatorial Guinea: Putin promises a new era of cooperation

Visiting Russia, the President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Together, the two leaders discussed prospects for economic cooperation.

Russia and Equatorial Guinea will celebrate the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next month. As a prelude to this diplomatic celebration, discussions took place between the two heads of state in Novo-Ogariovo, Russia. During this meeting, Vladimir Putin highlighted the growing interest of Russian companies in Equatorial Guinea and the entire African continent. He highlighted the possibilities for considerable investment, particularly in the mining sector.

The Equatorial Guinean president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, was receptive to this proposal. He said that when the Russian government offers support for Africa’s development, its response is a warm welcome. Equatorial Guinea is preparing to receive Russian businessmen eager to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Mining is one of the key areas where cooperation could focus. Equatorial Guinea has significant natural resources, including oil, natural gas and minerals. The potential for exploration and exploitation of these resources is considerable, providing substantial investment opportunities for Russian companies.

Furthermore, the Equatorial Guinean president offered to host the next Russia-Africa summit in his country.