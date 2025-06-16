CAN 2023: Humiliated by Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire on the verge of elimination

With in particular a double from Emilio Nsue, the Equatorial Guinea laminated Côte d’Ivoire (4-0) this Monday evening, on the occasion of the 3rd day of group A of CAN 2023. A big disillusionment of the Elephants who are on the verge of elimination.

Historical rout for Côte d’Ivoire. The Ivorians were massacred by Equatorial Guinea this Monday evening at the Alassane Ouattara stadium. The Elephants bowed against Nzalang Nacional (0-4), on the occasion of the third day of group A of CAN 2023.

Less realistic despite the many opportunities created, the men of the coach Jean-Louis Gasset were punished on the achievements of Emilio Nsue, author of a double, Pablo Ganet and Jannick Buyla. A heavy defeat that relegates Côte d’Ivoire to the edge of the elimination of its African Cup.

With three points in three outings, the 2015 African champions will now have to pray to finish the pool phases in the best four thirds, synonymous with qualification for the second round. Mosques and churches will undoubtedly be very concerned in the coming days in the land of Alassane Ouattara.