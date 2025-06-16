CAN 2023: Equatorial Guinea eliminated, Guinea in the quarterfinals

Guinea validated its ticket for the quarterfinals of the CAN 2023 after its victory against Equatorial Guinea (1-0) this Sunday evening, at the Alassane Ouattara stadium.

Guinea joins Nigeria and Angola in the quarter -final of the CAN 2023. The National Syli validated his ticket for the next stage of the competition after its victory against Equatorial Guinea this Saturday. Against the Nzalang Nacional in a disputed meeting at the Alassane Ouattara stadium, the men of coach Kaba Diawara won on the 1-0 score.

The only goal of the game was scored by Mohamed Bayo at the very end of the match. The Havre striker, preferred to his teammate Serhou Guirassy at the start, gave his family the victory on a devastating head (1-0, 90th+8). Guinea therefore qualifies for the quarter-finals and will face the winner of Egypt-DC. A match scheduled this evening from 9 p.m. (GMT+1), at the San Pédro stadium.