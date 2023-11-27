CAF-LDC: Wydad slayer, Jwaneng Galaxy accused of having resorted to witchcraft

The surprise victory of Jwaneng Galaxy against Wydad (1-0), in the first day of the African C1 group stage, made a big impact in Morocco, with the Botswanan club accused of having used black magic to win the match.

Big move from Jwaneng Galaxy this weekend in Morocco. Traveling to Wydad Casablanca as part of the first day of the group stage of the African Champions League, the Batswana won with a score of 1-0. A goal signed Thabang Sesinyi (33rd), following a disagreement between Abdellah Haimoud and his goalkeeper.

A big disappointment especially for the host team, finalist of the last edition and of the African Football League and who outrageously dominated the meeting. This is demonstrated by his 80% possession, 22 shots (9 on target) and 12 corners against only 4 attempts including two on target and a single corner on the Red and White side.

Enough to enrage Moroccan supporters who believe that the opposing team has cast a black magic spell on the players of the Wydad club. Questioned by a journalist at a post-match press conference, the Jwaneng Galaxy coach found this question stigmatizing and offensive. “You are unfair. You discredit me by saying that we won thanks to black magic! Don’t disrespect us! »he cursed, reported by Afrik-Foot, before getting up from his seat to head for the exit.

Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli left the press conference angry after a Moroccan journalist accused him and his team of using black magic to beat Wydad last night in Champions League!!!

Leaders of group B, ahead of Simba and ASEC Mimosas, who drew in Tanzania (1-1), the Botswanans will challenge the Ivorians on December 2, on the second day of the group phase. The opportunity for the Jwaneng to still practice magic. Not black, of course.