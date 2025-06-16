Madagascar: MPs validate castration for rape permanent children

In Madagascar, a bill to establish new rules for children’s rapists was adopted by deputies on February 2. The project, then validated by the Senate, provides for the possibility of using surgical or chemical castration for children’s rapists.

Meeting in ordinary session on Friday, February 2, Malagasy deputies unanimously approved the bill modifying the articles of the penal code relating to rape and other sexual assaults, as proposed by the government.

“” The reform of this law stems from the growing awareness of the number of sexual crimes committed against minor children. Its objective is to establish deterrence by introducing new sanctions and more rigorous repression“, Indicates a press release from the lower room. “” The law redefines the concept of rape and provides for sentences according to the age of the victims, while seeking to neutralize sexual predators by the introduction of surgical or chemical castration“, He adds.

While the old code provided for sentences of five to twenty years of forced work for rape authors, the new code now provides for life imprisonment and the possibility of surgical castration for people found guilty of rape on a minor under ten years of age.

“” If the victim is between ten and thirteen years old, the defendant will have to undergo chemical castration in addition to a sentence of 15 to 20 years of forced labor. This sentence will be 10 to 20 years if the victim is between 13 and 18 years old. On the other hand, if the author of the facts is a minor, he will escape any castration“, Specifies the code.

Note that the bill was proposed by the president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina last month, and constituted one of his main campaign promises when he re -elected the previous year.

However, international organizations have criticized the new law. The BBC reports that Tigere Chagutah, regional director of Amnesty for East Africa and Southern Africa, called for the abolition of the new law, calling it cruel, inhuman and degrading.