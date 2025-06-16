Qualify Jo 2024 (f): the results of the 3rd round go

The inaugural matches of the third round of the CAF zone qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ended on Friday, February 23, giving way to notable results outside, especially for Morocco and South Africa.

In the race for two places allocated to Africa for the Women’s Football Tournament of the Olympic Games, the teams embarked on a hard competition to obtain their ticket for Paris 2024.

At the heart of the action, Morocco has snatched a narrow 2-1 victory against Tunisia, carried by the achievements of Ghizlane Chebbak and Fatima Tagnaout, while the Kaabachi marked for the Tunisian women, offering them a net of hope before the return match.

Meanwhile in Abuja, Nigeria and Cameroon have engaged in an intense tactical battle, finally separating on a 0-0 zero score, reflecting the determination of the two teams to secure their place at the Olympic Games.

In Tanzania, the reigning African champions, Banyana Banyana, posted their domination by inflicting a 3-0-appeal defeat of Taifa Stars, thanks to the achievements of Jermaine Seopsenwe, Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magia, all evolving in Mexico.

Back on the continent, in Ghana, the Copper Queens showed their resilience and their determination after the tragic death of their teammate Norin Betani, by tearing a 1-0 victory against Ghana in Accra, thus demonstrating their solidarity on the ground.

Olympic qualifiers for Paris 2024: results of the first leg:

Tunisia 1-2 Morocco

Cameroon 0-0 Nigeria

Tanzania 0-3 South Africa

Ghana 0-1 Zambia

Return matches program:

Nigeria – Cameroon (Abuja National Stadium, Abuja)

Zambia – Ghana (Mwanawa stadium, ndola)

South Africa – Tanzania (Mbombela stadium, NelsPruit)

Morocco – Tunisia (Prince Moulay El Hassan stadium, Rabat)