Madagascar: arrest of 2 army officers for attempted coup d’etat

According to information relayed by the Malagasy press on Tuesday, two army officers were arrested for attempted coup. The respondents are now kept in Tsiafahy prison.

“Instruction of a military mutiny and attempted coup”These are the accusations against the two officers arrested and kept in detention.

His two high officers of the army whose identities were not revealed, had the primary objective of convincing the main corps of the army and the gendarmerie of Analamanga to join them, then, to dismiss the power in place and finally compromise the holding of the presidential election, according to the express of Madagascar which underlines that the timing chosen was the period of interim after the resignation of President-Candidat, And before the presidential election.

Telephone conversations and compromising messages have been found in their possession, according to the same source.

This attempt at military coup intervenes in an electoral context in the country. On Saturday, the Electoral Commission announced the re -election of the outgoing president, Andry Rajoelina, after the counting of the ballots. However, the opposition which called for the boycott of the presidential election said that he did not recognize the results of the commission, calling for the cancellation of the ballot.