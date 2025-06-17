Indira Baboke: The singer supports her doctoral thesis in medicine

Indira Baboke, Cameroonian gospel singer defended her doctoral thesis in medicine on June 16, 2025 at the University of Yaoundé 1, in Cameroon.

Known for his powerful voice and his spiritual commitment to Gospel music, Indira Baboke, 23, has just added a new title to her already impressive career.

This Monday, June 16, 2025, in an amphitheater 350 packed from the University of Yaoundé 1, the young woman brilliantly supported her doctoral thesis, obtaining the congratulations of the jury with a special mention.

A thesis on intracranial vascular malformations

Placed under the leadership of Professor Vincent de Paul Djientcheu, summit in neurosurgery, and Dr Oumarou Haman Massouro, the search for Indira focused on the becoming and the quality of life of patients operated for intracranial vascular malformations at the General Hospital of Yaoundé.

The study, conducted on a sample of 39 patients between January 2019 and December 2024, aims to quantify the impact of these pathologies on the lives of patients after surgery, through a rigorous descriptive and analytical approach.

A ceremony worthy of special occasions

The public was not to be outdone. The room, usually reserved for university sustainability, took on the appearance of an official ceremony, with the remarkable presence of members of the government, directors general, of the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o, as well as many figures in the artistic world.

Family support was also there, in particular with the presence of his father, Oswald Baboke, current deputy director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic.

Between television sets, recording studios and medical classrooms, the young doctor has managed to combine passion and discipline. It proves that it is possible to reconcile faith, art and science without ever losing sight of excellence.

For the moment, Indira Baboke has not yet spoken on her professional post-soutence projects, but one thing is certain, whether at the bedside of patients or on stage, she will continue to raise the spirits.