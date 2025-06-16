Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina renews his confidence in Christian Ntsay

Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina renewed Christian Ntsay as the Prime Minister’s post.

In an official announcement Thursday, at the Iavoloha State Palace, Andry Rajoelina decided to renew his confidence in Christian Ntsay as the Prime Minister, for his second mandate at the head of the country.

“There is a need to provide quick and lasting solutions. I await that the Prime Minister has shown rigor and overcomes all obstacles in walking towards development ”says Andry Rajoelina, during a brief speech.

Andry Rajoelina also indicated that the Prime Minister will constitute his government on Friday. This gouvrnement will also take care of putting double bites for legislative elections which will take place during the first sort of this year.

With this new renewal, Christian Ntsay thus broke the longevity record at the Prime Minister’s post. His first appointment dates back in 2018, during the political crisis that rocked the country.