Qualify Jo Paris 2024 (f): Death of a Zambia player before the shock against Ghana

48 hours from the shock against Ghana, counting for the 3rd round of the 2024 Olympic rooms, the Copper Queens lost their teammate Norin Betani, who died at the hospital at the age of 24, the Zambian football federation on its social networks announced on Wednesday.

Zambian football is in mourning. The young attacker of Copper Queens, Norin Betani, is no longer. The 24 -year -old player died at the hospital following “suspected malaria”. In gathering with the Zambian women’s selection, 48 hours from their match against Ghana on Friday, on the occasion of the first round of the penultimate qualifying round at the 2024 Olympic Games, the player was admitted to the infirmary to treat her evil. Unfortunately, it is his corpse that will come out of the hospital.

A very sad news shared this Wednesday by the Zambian Football Federation (FAZ), which returned to the circumstances of the drama. “” FAZ secretary general, Reuben Kamanga, said that the player presented herself to the camp while she was sick and was taken to the hospital for a thorough examination of doctors (…) Betani was taken to the closest hospital to the team’s camp. (…) The patient was then directed to the university hospital on Monday and was under medical care until her death“Said the body.