Local elections in Tunisia: 7,205 candidates in the running for the December 24 ballot

The Independent Higher Authority for Elections in Tunisia (ISIE) officially announced on Tuesday the validation of 7,205 candidates for the local elections scheduled for December 24.

During a press conference this Tuesday in Tunis, the president of the ISIE, Farouk Bouasker, gave details on the composition of the candidates competing for the local elections in Tunisia. According to Bouasker’s statements, among the selected candidates, 6,177 will run directly in the elections, while 1,028 others, with disabilities, will be included in a draw to thus guarantee the representation of people with disabilities in each local council.

A notable point lies in the representation of young people and women. With 22.1% of candidates aged under 35 and only 13.3% women.

The elections will take place in 4,685 polling stations, covering all 279 local councils in the country. However, it is important to emphasize that Tunisians abroad will not participate in these local elections.

These local elections will be held in a context of political crisis marked by numerous controversial decisions taken by President Kaïs Saïed since 2021. As a reminder, President Kaïs Saïed has recorded the dissolution of various government bodies, adopted laws by presidential decree, as well as the overhaul of the Constitution, followed by early legislative elections in December 2022 and January 2023.