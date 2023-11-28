DRC: “Silence, we are cheating” (act II)

In January 2019, an electoral expert signed carte blanche on our site. In this text, entitled “Silence, we are cheating!” “, the author mentioned ” the most important fraud in the electoral history of the African continent » while speaking agreements which had just brought Félix Tshisekedi to power in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

DRCongo: silence, we are cheating

This title could once again be required today in the same country given what is happening between the Congolese authorities and the European Union observation mission deployed in the DRC at the invitation of the Congolese Minister of Affairs. foreigners Christophe Lutundula.

Indeed, the European Union observation mission deployed in the DRC for two weeks is already on the verge of withdrawing.

After having suffered a refusal from the Congolese authorities to have the satellite telephone devices essential to the success of their mission, the 42 European observers have in fact decided to withdraw from the Congolese electoral process.

An EU observation mission sent to the DRC

“The phones are blocked by the ANR intelligence services”we explain. “Promises were made but nothing followed. In this context, we can only note the failure of the mission”.

Essential tools

“These satellite phones are vital tools in a country that has the dimensions of a continent with its 2,345,409 kms2. We cannot depend on traditional networks which can be cut off at any time,” continues our interlocutor.

Since October 2023, those responsible have submitted authorization requests to the authorities which have remained unanswered to date.

This Tuesday, November 28, Brussels is expected to announce the withdrawal of one of its most important missions deployed in Africa.

Among the European observers, we note the presence of Martin Kobler, the former representative of the Secretary General of the Nations who headed MONUSCO.

The constraints imposed by the government of President Tshisekedi, candidate for his succession, seem to have been imposed in order to avoid the embarrassing presence of observers of an electoral process whose organization has numerous shortcomings.

Many political analysts suspect President Tshisekedi of wanting to organize massive electoral fraud during the next elections scheduled for December 20, 2023.

At the beginning of November, Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and security policy, announced the appointment of Ms. Malin Björk, MEP, as chief observer of this mission, explaining: “ The next few months will be decisive for democratic consolidation in the DRC and bilateral cooperation between the DRC and the EU. It is up to all parties to work together to make the elections fully inclusive, free, transparent and peaceful. The fundamental freedoms of expression, media, assembly, association and movement must not be hindered in any way.”

Malin Björk, for his part, declared: “ I am honored to lead the EU Election Observation Mission to the DRC, the first in this country since 2011. Everything must be done so that the elections can take place in a competitive, peaceful, inclusive and transparent climate. My wish is to make a positive contribution to the process. The EU mission will observe and evaluate the entire electoral process in light of international and regional standards that the DRC has subscribed to “.

Ideals which seem to be compromised but a practice which is reminiscent of the episode of the autopsy carried out on the body of Chérubin Okende, this ex-minister, opposition deputy and spokesperson for the party of opponent Moïse Katumbi found murdered on July 13 in Kinshasa.

DR Congo: RSF debunks accusations against Stanis Bujakera

In an attempt to reduce pressure on this crime – in which the military intelligence services commanded by Belgian general Christian Ndaywell are allegedly involved, according to an ANR note widely distributed in the media and on social networks and authenticated by an investigation by Reporters Without Borders, – the Congolese government had called on foreign experts to participate in the autopsy. A South African doctor and a Belgian scientific expert participated in a fragment of an investigation at the beginning of last August. Since then, no information has filtered out on the conclusions of this investigation.

Behind the scenes, negotiations continue to return the body to Chérubin Okende’s family and carry out a burial without allowing a second opinion. Always the same blanket of silence