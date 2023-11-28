Champions League: the official line-ups of PSG-Newcastle

Luis Enrique and Eddie Howe unveiled their starting eleven for the PSG-Newcastle match this Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, on the occasion of the 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League.

This is a crucial match for both teams, in search of their qualifying ticket for the round of 16. PSG and Newcastle face each other this Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes. A match counting for the fifth day of the group stages of the competition. The Parisians are second in the standings with 6 points. The Magpies are bottom of the group with 4 points. A defeat tonight and the loser would have one foot out of the tournament.

For this match, the coaches of both teams revealed their starting eleven. Luis Enrique opted for a 4-3-3, with Kolo Muani up front, assisted by Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé. Ruiz, Ugarte and Lee make up the midfield while the defense is provided by the Hakimi-Danilo-Hernandez-Mukiele quartet. Opposite, Eddie Howe also lines up a 4-3-3, with Almiron, Isak and Gordon in midfield. The attack will be led by the Miley-Guimaraes-Joelinton trio.

The official PSG-Newcastle lineups:

PSG: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Danilo, Hernandez, Mukiele – Ruiz, Ugarte, Lee – Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé.

Newcastle: Pope – Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Livramento – Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton – Almiron, Isak, Gordon.