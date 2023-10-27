Liverpool: Salah shatters Thierry Henry’s record in European Cups

Scorer Thursday evening during Liverpool’s big victory against Toulouse in the Europa League (5-1), Mohamed Salah entered football history a little further. The Egyptian striker has become the top scorer for an English club in European Cups, overtaking Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Big favorite for the Grail, Liverpool enjoyed a leisurely stroll at Anfield against Toulouse on Thursday evening in the Europa League. Receiving Toulouse in a match counting for the third day of Group E, the Reds won with a clear score of 5-1. Author of a great match, Mohamed Salah also participated in the celebration with a goal scored in stoppage time in the second half.

The 43rd achievement in European competitions for the Egyptian striker. Enough to allow him to dethrone Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry. Indeed, the Pharaoh becomes the top scorer for an English club in European cups (Champions League and Europa League). A record held by the former Gunners gunner. The Frenchman had scored 42 goals in European competitions with the London club.

A formidable scorer

At Liverpool since 2017, Mohamed Salah continues to push his limits, with already 195 goals in all competitions, at 31 years old. Great architect of the Champions League won in 2019 with a certain Sadio Mané, who left for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the Pharaoh will try to win his second European title with the Reds, even if this time it is less prestigious.