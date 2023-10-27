Mali: the army accuses the UN mission of leaving the field open to “terrorists”

The Malian army on Tuesday accused the UN mission of compromising security in a northern locality by withdrawing from its camp in a “precipitous” manner, according to it, and leaving the field open to “terrorists”.

Minusma, pushed out by the military in power in Bamako, continued its gradual withdrawal by leaving its Tessalit and Aguelhok camps on Sunday and Monday.

This withdrawal, which is due to last until December 31, has exacerbated rivalries for control of territory between armed actors present in the north.

Tuareg separatists have resumed hostilities against the central state and the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), affiliated with Al-Qaeda, is increasing attacks against the army.

Minusma says it is forced to accelerate its withdrawal by the military escalation which threatens its personnel. She also criticizes the authorities for complicating her disengagement by their obstructions to her movements.

In a press release published Tuesday, the Malian army said it noted “with great regret” that Minusma left its Aguelhok camp without waiting to transfer it to the Malian authorities.

This “Precipitous departure of Minusma endangers the process initiated and threatens security and stability in the locality of Aguelhok”she says.

Of the ” terrorists“, she said without further details, took advantage of the situation to enter the camp and “destroy several installations”. They were “neutralized” by the Malian aviation, she assures.

The colonels who came to power by force in 2020 demanded and obtained from the Security Council in June, after months of deterioration in relations with the UN mission, the departure of Minusma deployed since 2013 in this country prey to jihadism and a deep multidimensional crisis.

Minusma should soon release its hold on Kidal. This operation promises to be under tension, Kidal being the bastion of the predominantly Tuareg rebellion.