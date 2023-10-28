CAN 2023: neither Senegal nor Cameroon, Moukandjo reveals his favorite

In an exclusive interview with Afrik-Foot, Benjamin Moukandjo spoke about the chances of the teams participating in CAN 2023. And the former captain of the Indomitable Lions named his favorite for the title.

Two and a half more months and lovers of round leather will vibrate to the rhythm of CAN 2023. The queen of competitions on the continent will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast. 24 nations with the host country take part in this football mass to choose the successor of Senegal, winner of the previous edition and candidate for its own succession.

Former captain of the Indomitable Lions and winner of the tournament in 2017 with Cameroon, Benjamin Moukandjo spoke about the chances of the competing teams. And of course, the ex-Lorient striker gave his favorite for the coronation. But unlike observers who see the reigning African Champion, Morocco (semi-finalist of the 2022 World Cup), Algeria (winner of CAN 2019) or even the Ivory Coast (the host country) as potential winners of the trophy, the Cameroonian places South Africa on the roof of the continent.

“Coming back to this South African team, of course they have Hugo Broos as coach and they did well to go and get him (laughs). I often talk about it with him, we kept this strong bond that united us during this CAN 2017. I tell him that his South African team reminds me a lot of ours in 2017. He tells me: ‘c ‘is right ?’ I tell him, ‘I’m in a good position to say it, I’m on the outside and I often watch them on beIN’. I told him that he was creating what he managed to create with us: a family. He doesn’t have a superstar on his team but he has a collective. he told Afrik-Foot.

“South Africa can go far at the CAN”

And to add: “It shows on the ground. The races they put in, the will and the desire they have not to lose. The desire they each have to play for the other. This desire to tackle, to be united. I told him that he is releasing a collective strength which I think can allow you to go far at the CAN. I’m not sure they’ll win. But for a team that missed the African Cup in 2022, if they reach the quarter-finals, it would already be a good run. They went looking for the rare gem, this coach who knows how to win, who won with Cameroon. As a reminder, Bafana Bafana are housed in group E, alongside Mali, Tunisia and Namibia.