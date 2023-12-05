Liverpool: long-term absence planned for Joel Matip

Left with an injury this weekend during the victory against Fulham (4-3) in the Premier League, Joel Matip should not return to the field for several weeks, according to Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp this Tuesday in the conference of press.

This is undoubtedly a big blow for Joel Matip who will probably not play again before the end of 2023. Hit in the right knee on Sunday during Liverpool’s victory against Fulham (4-3) in the Premier League, the Cameroonian defender is worried while the English club has so far not yet communicated on the state of health of his player.

At a press conference this Tuesday, Jürgen Klopp was not reassuring about the case of the former Indomitable Lion: “I don’t know exactly, but it doesn’t look good, the scan isn’t done yet so we don’t know exactly, but it’s not great. From the first second it was clear, we spoke to him and we said: “No, it doesn’t smell good at all”.

Bad news for Matip who regained Klopp’s trust and had regained a starting place. Less for Liverpool who have several spare parts, including the Frenchman Konaté or the Englishman Joe Gomez, capable of supporting van Dijk in defense.