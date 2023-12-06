CAN Women 2024 (Q): the DRC eliminated, Tunisia in the final phase

Winner 5-2 in the first leg, Tunisia validated its ticket for the final phase of the Women’s CAN 2024 after its draw against Congo (1-1) this Tuesday. Defeated Equatorial Guinea, double African champion, the DRC also qualified for the tournament.

The return leg of the final qualifying round of the 2024 Women’s CAN continued this Tuesday, with several matches played across the continent. Snagged by the DRC (1-1) in the first leg, Equatorial Guinea lost this afternoon against the Leopards ladies.

At the end of a hotly contested match, the Congolese women won with a score of 2-1. A precious success for the DRC team which therefore validates its ticket for the final phase of the continental tournament, to the great dismay of the Equatorial Guineans, double African champions, who will not go to Morocco.

Botswana also qualified after beating Kenya (1-0) at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone. In the first leg, the two teams parted with a draw of 1 goal everywhere.

Crushed in Tunis (5-2) last week, Congo was unable to make the comeback that would give it the opportunity to qualify. Hosts of Tunisia in Brazzaville, the Congolese were forced to a draw (1-1). A result synonymous with the elimination of the Central African team.