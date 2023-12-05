CAN Women 2024 (Q): Algeria qualified, South Africa launches defense of its title

Title holders, South Africa qualified for the final phase of the 2024 Women’s CAN after their victory against Burkina Faso (1-1, 2-0) in a double confrontation. Faller of Burundi (5-1, 1-0), Algeria also validated its ticket for the tournament.

Reigning champion, South Africa will indeed compete in the 2024 Women’s CAN which will take place in Morocco. The Banyana Banyana validated their ticket for the final phase after their success against Burkina Faso in a double confrontation. Hooked by the Ladies Stallions (1-1) last week, the South Africans snatched victory against their opponents this Monday, during the return leg of the last elimination round. At the end of a closely contested match, the local team finally won with a score of 2-0. Achievements by Mothlalo (56th) and Michel (88th).

Full-time. South Africa 🇿🇦2️⃣➖0️⃣🇧🇫Burkina

Faso

Aggregate (🇿🇦3-1🇧🇫) Banyana Banyana qualifies for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. pic.twitter.com/kwnhEgF3z8 — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 4, 2023

Algeria back in the tournament

Mission accomplished for Algeria which returns to African competition after missing the 2022 edition in Morocco. The Fennecs won their passport for the trip to Morocco after their show of strength against the Burundian team, visibly very weak for the Algerians.

After its big victory in the first leg (5-1) at the 5 July 1962 stadium in Algiers, the Maghreb selection completed the job at its host (1-0). Author of a hat-trick last week, Inès Boutaleb once again found the net this Monday (1-0). Algeria will therefore play its fifth CAN Women’s final phase after 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.