Last minute! Road transport unions suspend strike

The Federation of Road Transport Unions of Senegal (FSTRS), through its general secretary, announced on Friday that it had decided to lift the slogan it had been observing since March 30.

“The President of the Republic received late in the evening (Thursday) our president of the federation, Alassane Ndoye”, an audience during which Bassirou Diomaye Faye promised the holding of a meeting this Friday between the strikers and the ministers of the Interior and Land and Air Transport, declared Fallou Samb.

He added that at the end of this meeting, the Federation of Road Transport Unions of Senegal decided to lift its slogan, specifying that “immediate gains” were obtained by the strikers.

Fallou Samb notably cited the lifting of the measure prohibiting the circulation of transport cars at night between towns and villages.

“We looked at the 10 points of demands. The blocking point was the refusal of immediate achievement by the government which only agreed on the establishment of an ad hoc commission. But on the instructions of the President of the Republic, the Minister of the Interior undertook to lift the ban on driving at night,” explained Mr. Samb.

The reduction of controls on the various corridors and the establishment of a social regime for actors in the transport sector are also on the list of achievements obtained by the road transport unions of Senegal.

“We obtained immediate gains. This is what motivated this lifting of the slogan. There remain six points to satisfy. These points are included in the ad hoc commission within which negotiations will continue,” continued the secretary general of the Federation of Road Transport Unions of Senegal.

APS