Saint-Louis: 58% of GTA project commitments achieved

On mission to Saint-Louis, the Minister of Energy, Oil and Mines, Birame Souleye Diop, took stock of the implementation of commitments resulting from consultations around the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project.

According to him, “58% of commitments have been achieved”, while others are being implemented. However, some areas remain without significant progress, despite the efforts made by the various stakeholders, notably PETROSEN and BP, alongside local communities.

The minister welcomed the dynamic of consultation driven by the administrative authorities, in particular Governor Al Hassan Sall, while recognizing the need to accelerate the pace. “We will meet again in six months for a new evaluation,” he announced, with the aim of achieving a full rate of achievement of commitments.

The meeting brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including PETROSEN, BP, fishermen, women processors, fish merchants as well as local administrative authorities. This diversity of stakeholders demonstrates, according to the minister, the importance of an inclusive approach.