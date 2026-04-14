Land transport: the Head of State calls for a lasting pact with players in the sector

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, reaffirmed on Wednesday the need to make road safety and the modernization of land transport management priorities for government action, while calling for a strengthening of dialogue with stakeholders in the sector, according to the press release from the Council of Ministers.

During the weekly government meeting, the Head of State noted the recurrence of strikes in road transport, believing that these movements disrupt the movement of people and goods and slow down economic activities.

He insisted on the importance of promoting listening, dialogue and a sense of responsibility in compliance with laws and regulations, emphasizing the urgency of consolidating social dialogue between the State and road transport stakeholders in order to achieve a lasting pact allowing a rapid return to normal operation of the sector.

Reiterating his commitment to effective transport governance, the President of the Republic asked the Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, to ensure, with the Minister responsible for Land Transport, the effective and inclusive application of the recommendations resulting from the general statements of transport.

The Head of State also insisted on the need to ensure optimal road control and to guarantee strict compliance with the Highway Code and the regulations applicable to different categories of public transport vehicles.

In this dynamic, he recalled the urgency of accelerating the renewal programs for the vehicle fleet intended for public transport and improving the efficiency of the collective transport system, in particular through strengthening the resources of the Dakar Dem Dik company and the Bus Rapid Transit Dakar, as well as approved private operators.

The President of the Republic also asked the government to ensure the efficient operation of the Dakar Regional Express Train, the Senegal Railways and the Senegal Grand Trains, with a view to developing a more efficient multimodal urban and interurban transport system.

He finally instructed the Minister of Land Transport to submit to him, before the end of April 2026, an exhaustive report on the constraints and prospects for inclusive transformation of road transport in Senegal, accompanied by a precise timetable.