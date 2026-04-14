Interparliamentary cooperation: El Malick Ndiaye promotes the Senegalese model in Lomé

On the sidelines of the 17th Conference of Presidents of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF), Africa region, the President of the National Assembly of Senegal, El Malick Ndiaye, granted audiences to his counterparts from Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo, respectively Patrick Achi and Aimé Boji Sangara.

These meetings are part of a dynamic of strengthening African interparliamentary cooperation, aiming to share good practices and modernize legislative institutions on the continent.

The discussions focused on several priorities: strengthening institutional cooperation between National Assemblies, sharing experiences in parliamentary governance, monitoring public action, evaluating public policies, as well as issues linked to regional integration and political stability.

During these discussions, the presidents of the Assemblies of Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo expressed keen interest in the reforms implemented in Senegal, in particular the digitalization of procedures and the strengthening of mechanisms for evaluating public policies. They announced their intention to soon send technical missions to Dakar to draw inspiration from this model.

This initiative is part of the continuity of Senegalese efforts to share good practices in administrative and institutional modernization, like the study mission led by a Cameroonian delegation currently in Dakar.

El Malick Ndiaye welcomed this convergence of views and reaffirmed Senegal’s commitment to supporting its African partners in strengthening their parliamentary capacities, in a spirit of South-South cooperation and sharing of experience.

Through these exchanges, Senegal confirms its role as a reference in terms of parliamentary reform and institutional diplomacy on the African continent.