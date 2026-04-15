Dakar 2026: 200 delegations ready for the Olympic meeting…

A few months before the Youth Olympic Games, nearly 200 heads of mission from the National Olympic Committees participated in a strategic seminar in Dakar. The objective of the meeting is to harmonize preparations and strengthen coordination with the organizing committee.

Logistics, accommodation, welcoming athletes and site visits were at the heart of the discussions. A key step to allow delegations to better plan ahead of the kick-off scheduled for October 31, 2026.

A decisive meeting for a historic event, the first of its kind in Africa.

Fatima BA