Kenya: at least 20 people missing after boat sinks

At least 23 people are missing after a boat capsized at Kona Punda, along the flooded Madogo-Garissa road, in Garissa County, north-eastern Kenya.

In Kenya, dozens of people died in Mororo, Tana River County, after a speedboat carrying passengers capsized in floodwaters on Sunday. The Kenya Red Cross Society confirmed the incident via X, saying: “A boat carrying a large number of people capsized in Kona Punda while heading towards Mororo.”

A Red Cross official told the media “The Eastleigh Voice” that the boat was carrying 43 people and that 23 of them were rescued during operations carried out by Red Cross teams from Garissa and Tana River counties. Twenty people have not yet been found.

Update: 23 people have been rescued and are currently receiving care at Madogo Hospital, while others are still missing. https://t.co/ezjDexqyP6 pic.twitter.com/H9oahRMnB9 — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) April 28, 2024

A check earlier on Sunday revealed that hundreds of stranded travelers, including women and children, were queuing to access the fast boat. The boat was carrying people from Madogo to Mororo, most of them returning from Nairobi.

Heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in many parts of Kenya since the start of the long rainy season from March to May, with at least 76 deaths confirmed so far.