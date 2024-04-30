DRC: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo prosecuted for his critical homilies

In the DRC, the Attorney General at the Court of Cassation Firmin M'vonde ordered the opening of a legal case against Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, Archbishop of Kinshasa. This measure follows the critical positions taken by the prelate concerning the political and security management of the country.

The courts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have ordered the opening of a legal case against Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, Catholic Archbishop of Kinshasa for his homilies and critical positions against the political and security management of the country.

“I order you to open a legal case against the aforementioned prelate who deliberately violates consciences and seems to find pleasure through false rumors and other incitements of populations to revolt against established institutions and attacks against human lives. »declared the Attorney General at the Court of Cassation Firmin M'vonde in his letter.

The prosecutor also warned that inaction against Cardinal Ambongo could lead to prosecutions for “complicity and denial of justice” against officials who failed to act. He expressed regret over the prelate's refusal to respond to an invitation to attend his office.

The reaction of the archbishop as well as representatives of the Church was quick to be heard. They did not immediately respond to media requests in reaction to this information, described as a “bolt of thunder” by the local press.

Homilies and critical positions

Cardinal Ambongo's positions during Easter mass, accusing the government in place of mismanagement and support for acts inciting rebellion in the east of the country, caused a stir. Comments attributed to the prelate also mentioned the arming of rebel groups in the Eastern region.

It should be noted that Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, member of the very restricted circle around Pope Francis (C9), is an influential figure within the Catholic Church in Africa. Since 2023, he has chaired the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SCEAM), which gives significant scope to his positions.