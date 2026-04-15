(JTAI)YOG 2026: Senegal accelerates, Dakar almost there

Dakar is preparing to make history by hosting the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, scheduled for October 31 to November 13, between Dakar and Diamniadio. A continental-scale event that places Africa at the heart of the Olympic movement.

Seven months before this global meeting, the Organizing Committee for the Youth Olympic Games (COJOG) invited the press to a media tour in order to take stock of the progress of the infrastructures intended to host the competitions.

On this occasion, Thierno Cissé, deputy executive director in charge of operations, wanted to be reassuring. He announced that the work reached an execution rate of between 90% and 93%, demonstrating significant progress on the sites and preparation on the right track.

The JTAI of Friday April 10 with Fatima Ba