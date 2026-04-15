Sadio Mané is 34 years old: a look back at a legendary career

34 years ago, in Bambali, in the south of Senegal, a child was born who would revolutionize Senegalese, African and world football. Sadio Mané is today one of the living legends of football, an extraordinary athlete whose trajectory inspires millions of young people around the world. Starting from nothing, he climbed the ranks of European football step by step, winning successively in Austria, England and Germany before returning to the African continent. A look back at a career written in golden figures.

The figures of an extraordinary career

With 307 goals and 148 assists in his career, Sadio Mané has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers of his generation, whether in Africa or anywhere in the world. These statistics, accumulated in the biggest European championships, testify to a regularity and consistency rare at the highest level.

An XXL prize list

Few African players have won so many trophies in so many different countries. Sadio Mané has won titles in Austria, England, Germany, Europe and on the world stage. His track record is as high as his exceptional talent.

Individual distinctions

Beyond the collective trophies, Mané has accumulated individual recognitions which confirm his status among the world football elite. His name has stood out in the biggest award ceremonies. Here are some of his major accolades.

What the numbers say

307 career goals is an average that places him alongside the greatest scorers of his generation. But what really sets Mané apart is his double dimension: scorer and passer. His 148 assists testify to a rare collective game, of a player capable of highlighting others as much as of shining himself. A football that reflects the man’s personality.

In the national team, his 52 goals and 28 assists in 124 matches (top scorer and best passer in history) make him the greatest player in the history of Senegal, the Lion par excellence. Above all, he knew how to come back when almost everyone said he was finished. CAN 2025 is a perfect illustration of this since he guided Senegal to a 2nd continental coronation while before the competition, many observers thought that he should pass the torch to the new generation. During the tournament in Morocco, he became the 5th top scorer in the African Cup (11 goals) and the best passer in the history of the tournament with 9 goals.

Beyond Africa, Sadio Mané has an undisputed global dimension. Proof with his performances at the Ballon d’Or: 2nd in 2022 behind Benzema, 4th in 2019. And his 2022 Socrates Prize reminds us that his greatness goes beyond the sporting framework: engaged in humanitarian and social projects in Senegal, he is above all a man of values.

A national hero, an African legend

Sadio Mané has proven that Africa can produce players capable of dominating world football. His journey from Bambali to the biggest stadiums in the world is a source of inspiration for an entire continent.

On this anniversary, Senegal and all of Africa celebrate not only an exceptional player, but also a humble, generous man who is proud of his roots.

Happy birthday, Sadio Mané! 34 years of legend, many more chapters to write.

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO