Ivory Coast: Jean-Louis Gasset’s list against Morocco and South Africa

Ivory Coast faces Morocco and South Africa in mid-October, in friendly matches. The list of Elephants selected for this double confrontation was revealed this Thursday.

In a press release on its official website this Thursday, the Ivorian Football Federation published the list of players summoned by coach Jean-Louis Gasset for the October gathering. A group of 25 Elephants, made up of 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 5 midfielders and 9 attackers.

In this list, we note the presence of Seko Fofana (Al-Nassr) and Wilfried Zaha (Galatasaray), no longer called up for selection since September and November 2022 respectively.

On the other hand, goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo (34 years old, 59 caps) and left winger Gervinho (36 years old, 82 caps, 23 goals) will not play the matches of this international break. The first pays for his lack of competition in his legs and the second has been without a club since the end of his contract with Aris Salonika last July.

Note that for this October gathering, Ivory Coast will host two friendly matches. The Ivorians will challenge Morocco on October 14 before facing South Africa on the 17th of the same month in Abidjan. A double confrontation to prepare for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup starting in November, and to get into the swing of CAN 2023 organized at home from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The list of Ivory Coast: