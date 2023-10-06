FIFA Day: the DRC list with Cédric Bakambu

The coach of the DRC national team, Sébastien Desabre, published this Monday the list of his 26 Leopards chosen for the friendly matches against New Zealand (October 13) and Angola (October 17) during the day FIFA.

The DRC will also be there for the international break in October. A window to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November, and the final phase of CAN 2023 next January. The Congolese will play two friendly matches, against New Zealand (October 13, in Murcia, Spain) and Angola (October 17, in Lisbon, Portugal).

For this gathering, coach Sébastien Desabré called on a group of 26 players, with four new ones joining the den. This is Montpellier’s replacement goalkeeper, Dimitry Bertaud, who has already played with the France Espoirs team. Simon Banza, striker with RC Lens and now a key element of Braga, in the Champions League this season, Grady Diangana, former English U21 international and West Bromwich Albion midfielder, and finally the right piston Brian Bayeye, originally from Paris, trained in Troyes and currently a player for Ascoli in Serie B.

Alongside team veterans such as Cédric Bakambu, Chancel Mbemba and Gaël Kakuta, all of whom have been called up, we also find new fan favorites including Théo Bongonda, Fiston Mayele and Charles Pickel. However, some players were unable to respond to the call-up due to injuries, including full-back Vital N’Simba and midfielder Omenuke Mfulu. Jordan Ikoko and Yoane Wissa are also not on the list, while Ben Malango returns after missing the previous rally.

The list of Leopards against New Zealand and Angola