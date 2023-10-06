FIFA Day: Madagascar’s list against Benin

The coach of the Madagascar national team, Romuald Rakotondrabe, has lifted the veil on the list of 22 international players who are called to represent their country during friendly matches, against Mauritania and Benin in mid-October.

We now know the names of the 22 players summoned by the Malagasy selection for the October gathering. The Bareas will indeed face Mauritania and Benin on October 14 and 17 in Morocco.

A double friendly confrontation which will serve as preparation for Romuald Rakotondrabe’s men, engaged in the qualifying phases of the 2026 World Cup, the first two days of which will take place in November.

In this group, we notice the presence of Adrien Trebel (32 years old), former player of FC Nantes. This midfielder, who freely joined Sporting de Charleroi on August 22 from Anderlecht, is celebrating his first call-up to the Malagasy national team here.

The Madagascar group: