Benin: a woman appointed aide-de-camp to the President of the Republic

The first Council of Ministers of Beninese President Romuald Wadagni, held on May 28, 2026 at the Palais de la Marina, was marked by an unprecedented event in the political and military history of the country. Captain Elvire Toupé took part in this government meeting as aide-de-camp to the Head of State.

This is a first in Benin, but in many countries in the West African sub-region.

Traditionally entrusted to senior male officers, the position of aide-de-camp consists in particular of assisting the Head of State in his official trips, his protocol activities and certain coordination missions.