CAN 2023: Gambia-Cameroon, Guinea-Senegal, the program for this Tuesday

The third and final day of the CAN 2023 group stages continues this Tuesday, with four matches on the program. Discover the posters of the day.

With its back against the wall after its failed outings during the previous days, Cameroon is playing for its survival in CAN 2023 this Tuesday. The Indomitable Lions face Gambia this evening, on the third day of Group C.

With just one point on the clock, the team of coach Rigobert Song must snatch victory against the Scorpions to at least hope to finish in the four best third places, synonymous with qualification for the round of 16.

A mission which will not be at all restful for André Onana’s gang who will challenge a Gambian team, which dreams of securing its first three points in this competition after two consecutive defeats.

Still in this group C, Senegal and Guinea will meet at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro for a shock duel. Almost qualified for the round of 16, Syli National dreams of finishing at the top of the group against the Lions of Téranga, also in search of first place.

The program for this Tuesday:

Gambia-Cameroon (6 p.m., GMT+1)

Guinea-Senegal (6 p.m., GMT+1)

Mauritania-Algeria (9 p.m., GMT+1)

Angola-Burkina Faso (9 p.m., GMT+1)