PRAYER OF THE TABASKI IN BIGNONA: Imam El Hadji Fansou Bodian calls for solidarity and peace

BIGNONA – The Moussa Coly public square welcomed this Thursday, May 28, as usual, a large crowd of faithful who came to perform the Tabaski prayer, under the leadership of the imam ratib of the department of Bignona, El Hadji Fansou Bodian, in the presence of the prefect of Bignona Mamadou Khouma.

In his sermon, the religious guide insisted on fundamental values ​​such as solidarity, respect for parents, peace and social cohesion. The Imam Ratib of Bignona, on this occasion, invited each individual to cultivate mutual aid and living together within the community. The Tabaski festival was marked by the fervor, contemplation and emotion aroused by the reunion between Muslim brothers and the story of the sacrifice of the sheep which is at the origin of this celebration.