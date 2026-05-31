2026 World Cup: Alert against the rise of online scams

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, cybercriminals are doubling down on ingenuity to exploit fans’ enthusiasm. In a report published Friday, cybersecurity company Kaspersky warns of an increase in online scams linked to competition. Fraudsters are multiplying fake websites, deceptive emails and tempting offers with the aim of extracting money or personal information from Internet users.

Among the main threats identified are fake ticket sales sites. Using the official colors and visual identity of the World Cup, these fraudulent platforms give the illusion of being legitimate. Users are asked to register and then make a payment to obtain their tickets. In reality, they risk losing their money while exposing their banking details and personal data to cybercriminals.

Experts also spotted sites purporting to offer official tournament merchandise. T-shirts, stuffed animals and other souvenirs are displayed at deep discounts to attract buyers. To gain visitors’ trust, some of these sites even display false security or reliability labels. Again, the objective is to recover sensitive information or divert payments.

Another major threat is phishing campaigns. Fraudulent emails, presented as official communications related to the event, invite recipients to click on malicious links. Other messages announced to supporters that they had won a donation of $500,000 intended to finance their travel, accommodation and tickets to the competition. These promises of exceptional gains actually serve to trap victims.

Faced with this situation, Kaspersky calls on Internet users to be extremely vigilant. The company recommends only using official platforms to buy tickets or follow matches, carefully checking website addresses and being wary of overly attractive offers. She also advises enabling two-factor authentication on sensitive accounts and using security solutions that can detect fraudulent links and malware.

O. FEDIOR