TABASKI TO RICHARD-TOLL: Imam Raatib, Bara Fall, recalls the bases of social cohesion

On the occasion of Tabaski celebrated on Thursday, May 28, Imam Raatib of Ndiangué invites parents and their children to preserve the founding values ​​of social cohesion.

The Feast of Eid Al Adha, commonly known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, was celebrated this Thursday, May 28, 2026 in Richard-Toll. As usual, hundreds of faithful gathered in the morning at the Ndiangué football field to perform the Eid prayer, thus marking one of the highlights of Muslim religious life in the locality.

Thus, during his sermon, the neighborhood’s Raatib imam, Bara Fall, delivered a message centered on the essential values ​​of Islam. He first invited families and believers to cultivate solidarity, strengthen family ties and maintain good neighborliness, essential pillars of social cohesion.

The imam then made a special appeal to parents, urging them to educate their children well by instilling in them good moral and religious values. To the young people, he emphatically reminded that respect for parents constitutes a major obligation for every Muslim, as is frequently emphasized in the Holy Quran.

Imam Bara Fall concluded his sermon with an invocation to Allah (SWT) so that He accepts the acts of worship performed by the faithful during this blessed period. He also expressed prayers for the authorities, asking them for strength, wisdom and success in carrying out their missions in the service of the population.

This celebration of Eid Al Adha in Ndiangué once again illustrated the religious fervor of the inhabitants of Richard-Toll and their attachment to the teachings of Islam, while emphasizing the importance of the transmission of values, living together and collective responsibility.