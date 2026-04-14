“Alleged” “social discontent”: Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye denies Rfi

A clarification. Following an article published today by Rfi, evoking an “alleged” “massive mobilization” on April 8, 2026 in Dakar, speaking of “social discontent”, the Secretary of State, spokesperson for the Senegalese government, provided a formal denial.

In a clarification, Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye explains: “Transporter movements have indeed taken place, but within the framework of a still active social dialogue, having already resulted in concrete progress”. Ms. Faye ensures that the National Social Stability Pact (May 2025) is respected and implemented, contrary to what the article states. According to her, the dialogue with the social partners remains open and constructive.

El. M. FAYE