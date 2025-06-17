“I will never let you go, you belong to me”, Gims counter-attacks the announcement of divorce from Demdem

While Demdem, wife of the famous rapper Gims, announced at the end of the week being “single” and “divorced” via his social networks, an unexpected reaction of the singer comes to sow doubt. The message, since deleted by Demdem, left little room for interpretation. But Gims does not seem ready to turn the page as easily.

In a shared publication on Instagram on the night of Sunday, June 16 to Monday, June 17, 2025, the artist expresses powerful feelings for the one who is the mother of his four children.

“I look at our photos and I tell myself that you are so beautiful, a pity that I am forced to blink, they are milliseconds lost not to look at you,” he wrote. And. Then he responds to the announcement of divorce.

“I will never let you go, wherever you are, in any multiverse, you belong to me. I love you.”, Wrote the rapper who always seems very in love with the mother of his 4 children.

This message in the form of a romantic and possessive declaration, shared with more than 4 million subscribers, relaunches questions about the real state of their relationship. While some rumors evoke tensions linked to suspicion of infidelity, neither Gims nor Demdem have yet officially confirmed the reasons for this marital crisis.

Gims and Demdem sow the blur

This media outing of the ex-leader of Sexion d’Assaut is shaking up the certainties of many Internet users who had already taken note of separation. For the time being, the publication of Gims divides Internet users. Some see it as proof of sincere love, others an attempt at masked control in tender words.

For his part, Demdem did not speak again. The silence she has observed since the withdrawal of her announcement leaves the uncertainty over the continuation. Divorce consumed or hope of reconciliation, the future of the Gims/Demdem couple remains vague, but fascinates fans.