Central African Republic: 06 dead in a confrontation between FACAs and a self -defense group

A violent collision opposed the Central African armed forces (FACA) and their allies to a self-defense group in the south-east of the Central African Republic on Wednesday. The provisional assessment reports six dead and several injured, several concordant local sources reported on Thursday.

The confrontation took place in the village of Kamanda, located about fifty kilometers north of Zémio, in the prefecture of Haut-Mbomou. According to sources close to the FACA staff, six civilians lost their lives and five soldiers were injured. The latter were evacuated to Bangui to receive medical care, said a military source contacted by the Xinhua agency.

According to a local radio, the fighting broke out while a convoy of government forces and their allies made a patrol in the area. The Azande Ani Kpi Gbe self -defense group, active in this region for several months, would have set an ambush against the convoy.

For several weeks, the south-east of the country has been the scene of an increase in clashes between regular forces and armed groups, causing many human losses and forcing hundreds of civilians to flee their home.