“I love you, FM”, Coco Emilia and Francis Mvemba as a couple again?

The marriage between Francis Mvemba and Coco Emilia still arouses so much interest and excitement among fans. While the Cameroonian influencer announced their divorce a few months ago, a recent statement seems to indicate that Coco Emilia and Francis Mvemba are back in a relationship.

Coco Emilia and Francis Mvemba reconciled? This is the new controversy that the couple has sparked since the Cameroonian influencer made a beautiful declaration of love to a person with the initials FM. Very quickly, Internet users linked the declaration of love to Francis Mvemba with whom Coco Emilia is in divorce proceedings.

“I love you, FM,” she wrote on her Snapchat account. Internet users quickly seized on this statement, identifying the initials “FM” as those of Francis Mvemba. Comments then multiplied, interpreting these words with enthusiasm and conjecture:

“ It is obvious that when two people have shared such an intense love story, it is difficult to separate them for good.“

“ Coco Emilia cannot have had two relationships with people whose initials are the same. We need not look any further, Francis Mvemba is the one and only to have this connection with her. »

“ We’ve always said it, when two people have shared such a passionate story, it’s best not to pry into their personal stories. There is an element of modesty to be respected. So, she writes ‘I love you FM’, meaning Francis Mvemba.“, we can read among others in the comments.

As a reminder, Francis Mvemba and Coco Emilia were married in front of the mayor during a grandiose ceremony on Saturday April 10, 2021. However, their tumultuous relationship quickly deteriorated and resulted in a divorce request from Coco Emilia who revealed that her husband had lied to her about several matters concerning him.

In the midst of the high-profile divorce proceedings, the couple finds themselves facing questions about a possible rapprochement between the two lovebirds. For now, the future of Francis Mvemba and Coco Emilia remains uncertain.