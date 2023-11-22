South African Parliament votes to close Israeli embassy

The South African Parliament has adopted a motion in favor of closing the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and suspending diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv. This decision was supported by the African National Congress (ANC).

MPs voted overwhelmingly in favor of the motion presented by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), despite opposition from some parties such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP). ANC leader Pemmy Majodina said the closure of the Israeli embassy should continue until a ceasefire is agreed. The discussions were marked by debates over the nature of the conflict, with some saying it is not a religious war.

In recent days, South Africa has recalled its diplomats from Tel Aviv, expressing concern over the continued attacks on Gaza. The Minister of the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, described the situation as “genocide” before the eyes of the international community, denouncing a new unacceptable holocaust.

For its part, Israel announced the recall of its ambassador to South Africa for consultations, thus reacting to this decision by the South African Parliament.