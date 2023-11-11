Central African Republic: validation of the draft law on the Electoral Code

During a national workshop held in Bangui from November 2 to 4, 2023, the draft law establishing the Electoral Code of the Central African Republic (CAR) was validated.

Led by the Ministry of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Local Development (MATDDL), the national workshop to validate the preliminary draft law on the Electoral Code brought together representatives of civil society, parties political parties, the Defense and Security Forces, as well as the National Elections Authority (ANE).

The preliminary draft Electoral Code is based on the Constitution of August 30, 2023, taking into account the aspirations of the people, such as the promotion of youth, the gender dimension in the appointment of representatives, and the protection of vulnerable people. . These elements aim to reduce inequalities and promote integrated development of the Central African nation.

Minusca, through its Electoral Assistance Division, has expressed its support for this stage of the electoral process. Arsène Gbaguidi, director of the Division, stressed that the objective is to organize credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful local elections in 2024. He also recalled the availability of the United Nations to collaborate with all stakeholders to finalize in reasonable deadlines a consensual and inclusive electoral legal framework.

Chantal Solange Touabena, vice-coordinator of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), praised the quality of the debates around the draft bill. After the rereading workshop in October in Boali, with the support of Minusca, the European Union and the United Nations Development Program, the text must now be examined and validated by the Council of Ministers and the Assembly national of the CAR.