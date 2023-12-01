Galatasaray: Hakim Ziyech joins Ronaldo and Neymar in a very closed circle

Author of a double from a free kick during Galatasaray’s draw against Manchester United (3-3) in the Champions League on Wednesday, Hakim Ziyech takes his seat alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr, at the table of players who achieved this feat.

Galatasaray can thank Hakim Ziyech. Trailing 3-1 against Manchester United on Wednesday in the fifth day of the Champions League group stage, the Turks came back to 3 goals all at the end of the match. A feat due in part to the XXL performance of the Moroccan right winger, author of a double from a free kick.

A performance which allowed him to join Ronaldo and Neymar on a list of choices in the history of European competition. Hakim Ziyech is in fact the third player in the history of the Champions League to score two goals from a direct free kick. Ronaldo achieved the feat first (2009 against FC Zurich) before Neymar followed him (2018 against Red Star Belgrade).

Third in the standings of Group A, tied with Copenhagen (2nd), but far behind Bayern Munich, already qualified and assured of finishing at the top of the group, Galatasaray is still in the race for qualification in the round of 16. A ticket that the Istanbulites will try to snatch on the last day against the Danish club.

“It will be one of the games of the season. Just like today, it will be super important. But this match against Copenhagen will be even more important. We have it in our hands and if we do what we need to do we will qualify for the round of 16,” declared the Moroccan at the end of the match, determined to move on to the next round of the tournament.